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TRUMP if they throw rocks treat it like a rifle
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34 views • November 01, 2018
President Trump, speaking of the caravan throwing rocks at the military, to treat it like a weapon, treat it like a rifle! He said they will not get in. He will hold those seeking asylum in the tent cities he's having built.
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