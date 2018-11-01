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Destroying Evolution with Creation
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16 views • November 01, 2018
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LIFE IS PROOF OF GOD.
in the same way that Bikes prove Humans.
You can not have one without the other.
recommended Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/5845399114001
EVOLUTION vs. GOD (Best Evidence) | WatchmanReview
LIFE IS PROOF OF GOD.
in the same way that Bikes prove Humans.
You can not have one without the other.
recommended Video:
https://www.brighteon.com/5845399114001
EVOLUTION vs. GOD (Best Evidence) | WatchmanReview
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