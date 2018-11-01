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Censorship on Fiery Object over Greenvale-Contrail Myth Busted
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27 views • November 01, 2018
To Date I am still waiting for a Flight Plan.
Censorship on Fiery Object over Greenvale-Contrail Myth Busted
Why was my videos Censored? Does my evidence damaged the reputation of some individuals?
Could that be why my videos were removed? Why is it that a member of the, Astronomical Society of Victoria does not wish to be involved in any more e-mail exchanges.
What the heck is Cosmophobia
"Forbidden Knowledge by the Mainstream Establishments"
Censorship on Fiery Object over Greenvale-Contrail Myth Busted
Why was my videos Censored? Does my evidence damaged the reputation of some individuals?
Could that be why my videos were removed? Why is it that a member of the, Astronomical Society of Victoria does not wish to be involved in any more e-mail exchanges.
What the heck is Cosmophobia
"Forbidden Knowledge by the Mainstream Establishments"
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