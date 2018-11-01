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Full Show: Pakistan Erupts When Christian is NOT Killed for Blasphemy
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71 views • November 01, 2018
A Christian mother, on death row in Pakistan for 8 yrs for “blasphemy”, was just released on appeal and Muslims erupted in violence in several cities. And, Leo Zagami on the discovery of human remains in the Vatican that might shed light on the disappearance of 2 teen girls 35 years ago and allegations of Vatican sex parties and satanic human sacrifice. Then, Gerald Celente joins to look at the precarious economic conditions between a shaky October.
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