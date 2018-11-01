© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gerald Celente: Interest Rate Hikes & Trump vs The Fed
Follow
0
Share
Report
510 views • November 01, 2018
Stocks were volatile & the Dow lost nearly $2 Trillion in October. Tech stocks lead the decline with the FANGs down $120 Billion & Amazon down 20% for the year. Gerald Celente joins David Knight and says interest rates are the key to growth or recession. What will Trump & the Fed do after the election?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.