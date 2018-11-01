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Are Human Remains Found in Vatican a Link to Satanic Sacrifices?
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645 views • November 01, 2018
After a 15 yr old girl disappeared 35 years ago, 40 days after another teen girl went missing, there have been many theories in the investigations. Two days ago, human remains were found in the Vatican. Leo Zagami joins to talk about the case he has been covering for years. Was it linked to Vatican bank corruption? Were they kidnapped and held for years as part of a sex & satanic human sacrifice cult as the former chief exorcist of the Vatican has claimed?
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