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GTA5 - Fort Zancudo Beach Party
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17 views • November 01, 2018
'I Just Like Blowing S**t Up!' - Making a grand entrance to the Fort Zancudo Beach Party is Paramount, from the popped cherry that is this gold plated Luxor Deluxe. "I just wanted to change the radio station channel to something a little more classic rock, hardcore techno makes me want to blow s**t up"
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