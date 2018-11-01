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Heal Money Karma Mantra Meditation
healpastlives
healpastlives
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33 views • November 01, 2018
'Man' means 'mind' and 'Tra' means 'wave or vibration'. Mantras are words of energetic power. This mantra - Aum Gum Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Swaha Hu - helps open you to abundance.

While you chant this Prosperity Mantra, focus on the Sri Yanta (the symbol of all creation) to magnify the effects of this powerful mantra in opening you to the flow of money, wealth, and abundance.
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karmareincarnationhealpastlivespastlifepastlivesmoneykarma
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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