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Heal Money Karma Mantra Meditation
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33 views • November 01, 2018
'Man' means 'mind' and 'Tra' means 'wave or vibration'. Mantras are words of energetic power. This mantra - Aum Gum Shreem Maha Lakshmiyei Swaha Hu - helps open you to abundance.
While you chant this Prosperity Mantra, focus on the Sri Yanta (the symbol of all creation) to magnify the effects of this powerful mantra in opening you to the flow of money, wealth, and abundance.
While you chant this Prosperity Mantra, focus on the Sri Yanta (the symbol of all creation) to magnify the effects of this powerful mantra in opening you to the flow of money, wealth, and abundance.
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