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Book Exposes How Government Cover-Ups Distort History
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22 views • November 01, 2018
There's a lot more to history than we have been led to believe. It often has a reputation as a "dry" subject, but if the truth be known, history is more fascinating than we have ever suspected. Jonathan Gray and his book — "Dead Men's Secrets Update" — exposes history's sanitized cover-ups.
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