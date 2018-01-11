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Pass the Salt Live - The Devil's Children 11-1-2018
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21 views • November 01, 2018
The Democrat Party is anti-Christian. The GOP retreats from social issues. Liberalism is an anti-Christian movement. Conservatism is a pro-Christian movement.
Democrats use witchcraft to cast spells and put hexes on elected leaders. Human sacrifice has also been part of witchcraft since the beginning.
Demons are real. They are active. Pray. Fast. Act.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Democrats use witchcraft to cast spells and put hexes on elected leaders. Human sacrifice has also been part of witchcraft since the beginning.
Demons are real. They are active. Pray. Fast. Act.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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