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The International Financing of Engineered Migration
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59 views • November 01, 2018
Mass migration from third world counties is financed by SAS (sorry-ass Soros) and others who think they can take down and control (even further) well established, successful and productive first world nations. One of [their] strategies is to lower the average IQ of first world nations by the infusion of people with a 70 IQ....and turn us into mutts. Plus, they give out free stuff to these migrants and eventually gain votes for "progressives" and their agendas.
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