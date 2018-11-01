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(Interview w/ Rick Shaw) Tunnels Under Jerusalem May Have 3rd Temple Artifactes
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31 views • November 01, 2018
Today will be an audio instead of a video because our guest Richard Shaw requested it. He is doing a soft disclosure on possible artifacts for the 3rd temple in secret tunnels under Jerusalem. He wants to comply with the IAA there so he felt led to do a audio only and not show pics or even himself talking about it etc. - Richard Shaw is president of Pinlight Productions.
ATN - Website - http://www.atnworldnews.com/
ATN - Website - http://www.atnworldnews.com/
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