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NBC buried info that made Avenatti look bad and Kavanaugh look good
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3 views • November 01, 2018
The Duran Quick Take: Episode 9.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at the propaganda by omission that NBC News took part in by suppressing information that would have proven that many, if not all of the allegations hurled against Kavanaugh were false...with porn lawyer Avenatti willingly lying to Congress to further smear a Supreme Court nominee.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris take a quick look at the propaganda by omission that NBC News took part in by suppressing information that would have proven that many, if not all of the allegations hurled against Kavanaugh were false...with porn lawyer Avenatti willingly lying to Congress to further smear a Supreme Court nominee.
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