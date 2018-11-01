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It’s All In The Technique – Pork Spare Ribs Part 3
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2 views • November 01, 2018
The video is more about techniques to do low and slow correctly. I’ve been apart of many BBQ events where the pork spare ribs were rushed, boiled, or absolutely destroyed by an overly hot fire. A guess many might have probably experienced this as well. My aim is to help everyone do low and slow without having to spend big dollars on equipment. Have a watch and hopefully it will help you out getting into BBQ. It's all in the technique and sticking to the principles.
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