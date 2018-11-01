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Dr Jim Fetzer - The Raw Deal (10-25-18) Mona Alexis Pressley, Dan Cromer: Kavanaugh, Khoshoggi and the Caravan
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26 views • November 01, 2018
Dr. Jim Fetzer discusses the political issues in regard to Kavanaugh, Khoshoggi, and the caravan with guests Dan Cromer and Mona Pressley.
Check out his new website https://jamesfetzer.org It is a site with many contributors and experts in regard to false flags, political issues using scientific reasoning and method. It really helps to put everything into perspective.
Check out moonrockbooks.com and order the newly released book, "The Parkland Puzzle - How the Pieces Fit Together"
Check out his new website https://jamesfetzer.org It is a site with many contributors and experts in regard to false flags, political issues using scientific reasoning and method. It really helps to put everything into perspective.
Check out moonrockbooks.com and order the newly released book, "The Parkland Puzzle - How the Pieces Fit Together"
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