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Lunatic wants to take away straight white male vote
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6 views • November 01, 2018
Steven Clifford said on video (audio only) that he wants to take away the white male. After hearing this and reading his two irrational articles on the Huffington Post, I have decided that this is a kook, but he bears watching. He should be in a rubber room in a straight jacket on heavy medications.
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