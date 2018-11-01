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Angela MERKEL hopes to stay in power until 2021. She will be out much sooner
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23 views • November 01, 2018
The Duran – News in Review – Episode 143.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Merkel's stunning, but expected announcement, and what this means for Germany, Europe, the United States and Russia.
The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Merkel's stunning, but expected announcement, and what this means for Germany, Europe, the United States and Russia.
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