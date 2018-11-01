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Ron Paul OWNS Alex Jones on North Korea
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19 views • November 01, 2018
In an appearance on the Alex Jones Show, former Congressman Ron Paul shuts down Alex Jones' North Korean warmongering, accusing him of using neocon talking points. After 8 years of Obama's wars one would think that Republicans would let warmongering to be a trait of the Democrats.
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