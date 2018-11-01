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Maanalaiset kaupungit - Murhattu armeijan geologi ja insinööri Philip Schneider kertoo löydöksistään maan alla
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14 views • November 01, 2018
www.salaseurat.fi
Maan alla on satoja kaupunkeja. Schneider oli mukana rakentamassa niitä. Hän näki ja löysi niin paljon todisteita supereliitin salaisista suunnitelmista ja heidän tekemisistään, että hän alkoi luennoida aiheesta ympäri määilman. Lopulta hänet tapettiin.
Maan alla on satoja kaupunkeja. Schneider oli mukana rakentamassa niitä. Hän näki ja löysi niin paljon todisteita supereliitin salaisista suunnitelmista ja heidän tekemisistään, että hän alkoi luennoida aiheesta ympäri määilman. Lopulta hänet tapettiin.
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