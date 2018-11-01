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Every Choice Counts Podcast with Guests Hillary Simpson, Jamie Lynn Juarez, and Brandy Vaughan
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13 views • November 01, 2018
Every Choice Counts Podcast with host, Dara Berger and Special Guests Hillary Simpson, Jamie Lynn Juarez, and Brandy Vaughan discuss the recent ACIP meeting.
http://www.everychoicecounts.org
http://www.facebook.com/everychoicecountspodcast
Hillary Simpson:
http://www.facebook.com/crazymothersorg
http://www.instagram.com/crazymotherscommunity
Jamie Lynn Juarez:
http://www.hopeincacademy.org
Brandy Vaughan:
http://www.learntherisk.org
http://www.facebook.com/learntherisk
http://www.everychoicecounts.org
http://www.facebook.com/everychoicecountspodcast
Hillary Simpson:
http://www.facebook.com/crazymothersorg
http://www.instagram.com/crazymotherscommunity
Jamie Lynn Juarez:
http://www.hopeincacademy.org
Brandy Vaughan:
http://www.learntherisk.org
http://www.facebook.com/learntherisk
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