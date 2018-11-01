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John Bowne-SURVIVORS OF PRIEST ABUSE CALL OUT THE VATICAN'S COVER-UPS
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10 views • November 01, 2018
John Bowne reports on the Pope's call for people to defend the
Catholic Church against accusations made against priests of the
church. The church sought to cover-up the accusations and even
let the accused priests continue to serve in the church. Something
has to be done to punish these priests so they can no longer hide
behind the Vatican.
C 2018 John Bowne Reports
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Catholic Church against accusations made against priests of the
church. The church sought to cover-up the accusations and even
let the accused priests continue to serve in the church. Something
has to be done to punish these priests so they can no longer hide
behind the Vatican.
C 2018 John Bowne Reports
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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