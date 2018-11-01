© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wireless Warfare Exposed - Declassified Military Documents
Follow
0
Share
Report
118 views • November 01, 2018
In this 11 minute video, Press For Truth outlines detailed effects that microwaves have on our bodies. He shows us where to look this information up, but most people are too busy to be concerned....until it's too late. This is definitely worth taking notes on. Some of the information is right on your own phone. He shows you where to find it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.