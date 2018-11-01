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Full Show - Trump Deploys Troops To The Border As Dems Prepare False Flag Terror Attacks - 10/31/2018
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833 views • November 01, 2018
President Trump has deployed more troops to America’s southern border saying he will not let the migrants enter the country while adding the U.S. border is “sacred” and illegals need to turn around. Also, Democrats continuously fight to provide rights to foreigners during this midterm season while taking advantage of actual citizens. Joining today’s show is media commentator Gavin McInnes sharing exclusive details on Facebook blacklisting him and his organization Proud Boys.
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