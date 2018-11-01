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Just my thoughts on these crazy Dems and their weird behavior....
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8 views • November 01, 2018
sorry about UM.......lol im new!! and buzzed !!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy