Fundamentals

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11 views • November 01, 2018
10/31/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Concise Survey of the Gospel of John, a Most Appropriate Foundation (with Ephesians and Romans) for the Christian-- Whether Jew or Gentile--in This Church-Age of Grace. Also, the Unvarnished Value System of the Liberal American, and an Ardent and Urgent Call to Vote. Bible: John 1:1-5
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Concise Survey of the Gospel of John, a Most Appropriate Foundation (with Ephesians and Romans) for the Christian-- Whether Jew or Gentile--in This Church-Age of Grace. Also, the Unvarnished Value System of the Liberal American, and an Ardent and Urgent Call to Vote. Bible: John 1:1-5
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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