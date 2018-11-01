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Gavin McInnes Responds To Don Lemon Saying Whites Are The Biggest Terror Threat
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4865 views • November 01, 2018
Race-baiting CNN anchor Don Lemon is helping divide the country by telling his viewers white, right-wing men are the biggest terror threat to America.
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