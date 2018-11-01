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Beto Supporter Promises To Chop Conservatives Into Little Pieces
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7658 views • November 01, 2018
Owen Shroyer joins Alex Jones live in studio to analyze video footage of a crazed leftist at the Ted Cruz / President Trump rally in Houston, Texas last week as he threatens to "hack up" conservatives.
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