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Pentagon Worried Leftists May Infiltrate Militia And Stage Violence Against Caravan
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1677 views • October 31, 2018
The migrant caravan is still heading towards America's southern border and the pentagon is worried about violence. Leftists may infiltrate the militia to cause that violence if patriots aren't smart and careful.
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