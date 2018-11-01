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Left Planning To Stage Terror Attacks Against Migrant Caravan And Blame Militia
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1732 views • November 01, 2018
Owen Shroyer joins Alex Jones as he issues a dire warning about George Soros' possible next false flag attack which could be aimed to blame pro-border patriots for violence against 'innocent' migrants at the U.S. southern border.
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