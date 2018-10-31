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Facebook Competitor Minds Secures [Freedom of speech social media site]receives $6 Million Investment
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11 views • October 31, 2018
Social network Minds just secured $6 million dollars in a series A investment by Overstock.com’s blockchain subsidiary, Medici Ventures. As part of the deal, Overstock’s founder and CEO will join Minds’ board of directors.
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