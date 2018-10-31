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ALEX JONES (FULL SHOW) 10-31-18: Gavin Mcinnes, Roger Stone, Tana Goertz
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23 views • October 31, 2018
Wednesday, October 31st - President Trump has deployed more troops to America’s southern border saying he will not let the migrants enter the country while adding the U.S. border is “sacred” and illegals need to turn around. Also, Joining today’s show is media commentator Gavin Mcinnes sharing exclusive details on Facebook blacklisting him and his organization Proud Boys. Furthermore, Roger Stone discusses his legal battle with special counsel Robert Mueller.
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