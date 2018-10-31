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Roger Stone Interviews Trump Friend Tana Goertz
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478 views • October 31, 2018
Tana Goertz joins Roger Stone via Skype. Tana was once on the apprentice and is the founder of "citizens for Trump". Roger discusses the details of her friendship with Trump and the importance of being a fighter.
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