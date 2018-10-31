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Love Mantra Attraction Meditation
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10 views • October 31, 2018
'Man' means 'mind' and 'Tra' means 'wave or vibration'. Mantras are words of energetic power which create vibrations that can rewire your mind as you choose. Contemplating the heart symbols helps you to connect with more love NOW.
Hold your desire for increased love, joy, and happiness in your heart as you focus on this mantra and these pictures of hearts.
Hold your desire for increased love, joy, and happiness in your heart as you focus on this mantra and these pictures of hearts.
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