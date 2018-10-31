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Pelosi Claims Democrats Will Take The House - Not So Fast
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1085 views • October 31, 2018
Roger Stone adds his professional assessment to the mix of predictions about the upcoming midterms. Nancy Pelosi is predicting a win for democrats in the house, but Roger has a few words of wisdom for her!
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