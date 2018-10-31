© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Past Life Birth Marks
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • October 31, 2018
The past and the present are deeply interwoven by birth marks. Birth marks are formed at the site of the past life damage when the individual chooses to reincarnate into a new life.
Birth marks happen when the body has not had enough time between its incarnations to heal completely. So a birth mark is the present trace of the past life wound(s).
Birth marks happen when the mind needs to reconnect with the past life trauma so it can be healed and released.
Birth marks happen when the body has not had enough time between its incarnations to heal completely. So a birth mark is the present trace of the past life wound(s).
Birth marks happen when the mind needs to reconnect with the past life trauma so it can be healed and released.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.