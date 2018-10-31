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World on Fire - music by Sarah McLachlan
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15 views • October 31, 2018
I made this video in early 2007. As I watched the video again, I see how the people trying to run the show like George Soros have turned everything around since then. Now the democrat protesters are aggressive and attacking people and the police back who were beginning to act like nazi's and attack innocent people are standing down and letting the nazi type protesters attack innocent people . Just the opposite in 2007.
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