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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 10/31/18 INFOWARS
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92 views • October 31, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
October 31, 2018
6 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP VOWS HE WILL NOT LET THE MIGRANTS CROSS THE "SACRED" US BORDER
DEMS CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR RIGHTS FOR FOREIGNERS WHILE TAKING THEM FROM US CITIZENS
Guest:
Gavin Mcinnes
4TH Hour Host: Roger Stone
Guest: Tana Goertz
PATRIOTS - HELP GET THE TRUTH OUT
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING
October 31, 2018
6 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
TRUMP VOWS HE WILL NOT LET THE MIGRANTS CROSS THE "SACRED" US BORDER
DEMS CONTINUE TO PUSH FOR RIGHTS FOR FOREIGNERS WHILE TAKING THEM FROM US CITIZENS
Guest:
Gavin Mcinnes
4TH Hour Host: Roger Stone
Guest: Tana Goertz
PATRIOTS - HELP GET THE TRUTH OUT
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING
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