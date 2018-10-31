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Robert Mueller’s Attacks On Roger Stone Reputed
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427 views • October 31, 2018
Roger Stone has been under the microscope by Robert Mueller as fake news MSM continues to smear him to cast blame on him for the 20126 election of President Trump. Roger breaks down the outright lies being used against him.
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