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Trump Deploys Heavy Tanks & APC’s To Arizona Border
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6440 views • October 31, 2018
Infowars exclusive! New footage showing a train loaded with tanks heading to the border has been released. Trump is taking the caravan more seriously than previous Presidents. Alex exposes the globalist agenda to use the caravan to destabilize America's borders.
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