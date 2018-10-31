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End Birthright Citizenship
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8 views • October 31, 2018
President Donald J Trump will be executing an Executive Order to FINALLY do away with the Unconstitutional Birthright Citizenship. The XIV Amendment NEVER established that just being born on US soil qualifies that person as a United States Citizen.
That perversion of the Constitution came about in the 1960s. The SCOTUS case of Wong in 1898 DID NOT GRANT BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP.
That perversion of the Constitution came about in the 1960s. The SCOTUS case of Wong in 1898 DID NOT GRANT BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP.
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