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Wzoreck Case Shows Legal Corruption from Chicago to Supreme Court
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286 views • October 31, 2018
Eugene Wzoreck won a judgment against the corrupt Chicago political patronage machine when they violated the Supreme Court’s decree imposed upon them. But they’ve kept him tied up for over 30 yrs to avoid paying, committed legal fraud by, among other things, creating fraudulent transcripts (done to other plaintiffs as well). Now his Supreme Court appeal has been blocked by clerks that Wzoreck alleges violated the law.
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