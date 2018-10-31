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Anchors Away: Russians & Chinese Game Birthright Loophole
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205 views • October 31, 2018
Wealthy Chinese families can stay at luxury Las Vegas hotels, buy Rolex watches and get subsidized delivery of their baby at a county hospital, paying only $4,000 instead of the $30,000 American suckers pay. Then their anchor babies can get the parents American citizenship. Russia women can do the same thing but NBC only has a problem if they stay at Trump hotels because — Russia!!
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