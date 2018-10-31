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Full Show: Making the Constitution Matter Again: Foreign Anchor Babies Don’t Have Citizenship
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23 views • October 31, 2018
Paul Ryan has discovered his pocket Constitution, but he and the establishment still can’t or won’t read it. Planned Parenthood denies a right to life & a right to birth but still rails against Trump about the birthright of anchor babies, Cory Booker wants to get ALL babies born in America up to $50,000 while Russians, Chinese, Latinos — anyone — is exploiting the loophole that doesn’t exist in the Constitution.
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