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Did Mueller Whack-A-Mole? Whitey Bulger Murdered Just Before Investigation
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3256 views • October 31, 2018
Many have accused Robert Mueller of protecting mobster Whitey Bulgar and helping him to consolidate his criminal empire while an FBI informant. Now, as an investigation into FBI conduct is about to begin, 89 yr old Bulgar is suddenly transferred, without explanation to a new facility where he is brutally executed upon entry.
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