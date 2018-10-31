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The Man Who Would Be “god”
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13 views • October 31, 2018
“President” Xi has removed crosses from 6,000 churches and demands that if crosses remain inside the building, his picture and a picture of Mao must be on each side of the cross. And the communist government will rewrite the Bible to support socialism, adding Marxist, Buddhist & Confucian teaching — just as Hollywood has added Marxism, New Age paganism & feminism here in America. And, Soros is renting evangelicals to add open borders as a new theology in an election push
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