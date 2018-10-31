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The Constitution is OUR Birthright, Let’s Talk About Foreign Babies
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231 views • October 31, 2018
It’s been a long time since the government even pretended to care about what the Constitution says, so even getting people argue about the meaning of the phrase “subject to jurisdiction” begins the process of Making America Great Again by acknowledging that the Constitution matters again? How did the authors of the 14th Amendment explain it?
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