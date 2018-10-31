Does this look infected?

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7 views • October 31, 2018
I'm homeless in Los Angeles. I was going to chow at the salvation army feed at sycamore and romaine. I was riding my bike along the sidewalk. Some homeless had their pitbulls off their leashes. After having one lock jaws on me while I was cruising on my bike toward the end of the line the owner said, let me get you some peroxide. I said no thank you and went to the 99 cent store down the street on La Brea. Someone called 911 and I went to the hospital.
This was 10 days ago.
This was 10 days ago.
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