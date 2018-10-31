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Sonrise Stable Book 9: With All You Are
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5 views • October 31, 2018
Sometimes, real-life events make Scripture sink deeper into our hearts than any sermon or Sunday school class. Rosie couldn’t have imagined that bull riding, a kind Amish family, and a mystery involving five Saddlebred horses would help her come to truly understand the commandment Jesus called the greatest: “And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength.” https://www.sonrisestable.com
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