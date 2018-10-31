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Episode 14, In Memory of John Taylor Gatto
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7 views • October 31, 2018
This episode is dedicated to John Taylor Gatto, who passed away on Oct 25, 2018. Mr Gatto was the New York State teacher of the year and the New York City teacher of the year, accomplished author, historian and avid researcher of educational freedom.
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