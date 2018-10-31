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One Voice w Rich Meyers Ep 63 - Battle For The Republic, Battle For Our Lives
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143 views • October 31, 2018
In this episode, I go over the top News stories on Infowars.com. The main topic of discussion being the days out UN/Soros/Dem Party funded and coordinated violent attack on our borders, by a sea of mostly Military age men. Many of them armed with explosives and guns.
Infowars.com
Infowars.com
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